Julia Fox comes out in Taylor Swift's support against Travis Kelce's fans

Actor Julia Fox came out in defence of pop superstar Taylor Swift, who in past has been blamed for the performance and loss of her beau, NFL star Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Julia Fox, who plays the influencer wife of a football quarterback in her new film ‘Him’, discussed how the wives and girlfriends of athletes often get targeted for the performance of their partners, when she brought up the example of singer Taylor Swift, when she was blamed after her now-fiance Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs lost the game.

“Like, if a guy loses a game, it’s a girl’s ‘fault,’ it’s, like, his girlfriend’s ‘fault.’ It’s just crazy,” Fox suggested. “And all the superstitions and all the irrational a– s— that these men believe, you know, that ultimately leads to a woman being blamed.”

She continued to recall, “I remember Travis Kelce lost a game, and then people were saying that it was Taylor Swift’s fault.”

“It was just like, ‘What? That’s crazy!’ But, you know, blame women — they love to do that,” she added. “It’s like, oh, I didn’t know we were so powerful. So you’re admitting that we are powerful? So you’re admitting it?”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kelce and Swift, who started dating in the summer of 2023, announced their engagement last month.

As for the Fox’s new movie, horror flick ‘Him’, directed by Justin Tipping, co-stars her with Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers.