Julia Garner and husband Mark Foster separate after 6 years of marriage

In a surprising turn for Hollywood fans, Emmy-winning Ozark actress Julia Garner and her husband, Foster the People frontman Mark Foster, have separated.

According to reports from People, the couple has quietly parted ways after more than six years of marriage. Representatives for both stars have not yet publicly commented on the split, and a specific reason for the separation has not been disclosed.

They first met in January 2013 at the Sundance Film Festival. The relationship became public, and by Spring 2019 they got engaged during a trip to Montana.

They tied the knot that same year in December 2019 at New York City Hall.

Fast forward to July 2026, when a separation was reported. As of now, the status is separated, with no divorce filings publicly confirmed.

Inside Their 6-Year Marriage and Recent Split Rumors

While the news of their separation was confirmed by an insider close to the couple in July 2026, sharp-eyed fans had already begun speculating about trouble in paradise.

Earlier in July, Garner was photographed out on a walk on the 4th of July without her wedding ring. Additionally, fans noticed that several social media posts dedicated to one another had recently been deleted from their respective Instagram accounts.

Prior to the quiet split, the couple’s relationship was highly celebrated for its artistic romance.

Garner (32) and Foster (42) first crossed paths at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013. Although they did not begin dating immediately, they eventually reconnected on Instagram years later after Foster began interacting with her posts.

Their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to a romantic proposal in Montana in 2019, where Foster read Garner a custom poem he had written for her.

Their Intimate Courthouse Wedding

In December 2019, the couple tied the knot in an intimate, low-key ceremony at New York City Hall, drawing inspiration from the courthouse wedding of Garner’s own parents.

One of the most memorable highlights of their wedding day was a surprise from Foster, who wrote, produced, and performed an original song called “Lovers in a Stream” for their very first dance. Garner later described the gesture as:

“The most beautiful present I’ve ever received. It felt like I was floating up in the air—it was the most magical moment I’ve ever had.”

Throughout their marriage, Garner frequently paid tribute to Foster, calling him the “love of my life” during her Emmy and Golden Globe acceptance speeches. The couple was last seen publicly together at an afterparty at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles in October 2025.