Julia Garner confirms 'work in progress' on Madonna biopic

Hollywood starlet Julia Garner, who is supposed to play pop icon Madonna in her biopic, confirmed that the project is still very much happening.

For the unversed, Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Julia Garner was announced as the top pick to play Queen of Pop, Madonna, on screen, in her self-produced biopic, titled ‘Who’s That Girl’.

Though the project was said to have been stalled later, after Universal Pictures backed out from producing the movie, Madonna teased the script work and title of her biopic last year to confirm that the project is back on track.

Although there has been silence again since then, the ‘Ozark’ star affirmed that it is a ‘work in progress’ at the moment.

“I can’t say too much about it, but yes, it’s a work in progress,” Garner said in a new interview.

While she refrained from spilling too many details of the hotly anticipated project, the actor proved that she is well-engrossed in the prep for it.

When asked about her favourite track of the ‘Material Girl’ singer, Garner shared, “Oh my god, I have so many.”

“I love Borderline, that’s probably my favourite. I also love Papa Don’t Preach. I love Burning Up. I love Confessions on the Dance Floor – I grew up with that album,” she added. “Obviously, Vogue and Ray of Light.”

While she basically loves ‘all of Madonna’, Garner maintained that ‘Borderline’ and ‘Papa Don’t Preach‘ are her absolute favourites. “I just love Madonna’s voice on Papa Don’t Preach. There’s a lot of emotion in that song, and I love that,” she noted.