Julia Roberts joins family for Emma Roberts’ Idaho wedding

Julia Roberts was among the family members and close friends who gathered in Sun Valley, Idaho, to celebrate the wedding of her niece, actress Emma Roberts, and actor Cody John over the weekend.

The Pretty Woman actress attended the outdoor ceremony on Saturday alongside her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, as the couple watched Emma and John exchange vows at the groom’s family estate.

Julia opted for a blue-and-white polka-dot dress with long sleeves for the afternoon celebration, styling her signature red hair in a bun and completing the look with sunglasses. Moder wore a grey suit paired with a burgundy tie.

The couple, who have been married since 2002, appeared delighted as they watched the bride and groom begin their new chapter together.

Wedding festivities began a day earlier with a rehearsal dinner and after-party in nearby Ketchum, where guests reportedly enjoyed bar-hopping around the town before returning to the Sun Valley Lodge late in the evening. Julia attended the celebrations, although she was not photographed during the festivities.

Emma, best known for her roles in American Horror Story and We’re the Millers, wore a semi-sheer outfit to the pre-wedding celebrations and carried a tote bag emblazoned with the word “Hitched.”

Emma, the daughter of actor Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham, has long shared a close relationship with her Oscar-winning aunt. The pair have frequently appeared together at public events, including New York Fashion Week last year.