CANNES: An astonishing appearance of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange at the Cannes Film Festival has drawn worldwide attention after he put on a shirt having the list of names of 4,986 Palestinian children who were killed in Gaza.



His appearance caught the eyes at the significant event, where he was promoting ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’, the documentary, directed by Eugene Jarecki, an American filmmaker.

Julian Assange, having been released from a British prison last year after an appeal with the U.S. government, wearing a white T-shirt having the names of Palatine children printed on it, walked the red carpet.

“Stop Israel” was displayed obviously on the back of his shirt. Since Julian Assange’s release from prison, his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival has marked his first major public event.

The Cannes Film Festival has progressively become a stage for political declarations, where filmmakers and actors are using the event to get their protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza recorded.

A letter, signed by various film industry professionals, was also presented at the festival, condemning Israeli aggression and honouring the deceased photojournalist, Fatima Hasna.

Julian Assange was present at the Cannes Film Festival to promote The Six Billion Dollar Man. The documentary is about his life, WikiLeaks’ disclosures, and the international campaign that led to his release.

A film that recently won a Golden Globe award shows how WikiLeaks shared secret documents and the political problems that followed.

Julian Assange’s wife, Stella, has confirmed that he is feeling much better now after moving to Australia. She mentioned that he has always loved being outdoors, and it has helped him recover after being locked up for so long.

Julian Assange appeared at the Cannes Film Festival, which brought back discussions about Israel’s actions in Gaza. Many people admire him for his strong position, and his quiet but powerful protest has added to the demands for justice for Palestinians.