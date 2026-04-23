Julianne Moore to Receive Prestigious Kering Women In Motion Award at Cannes Film Festival

Acclaimed actress Julianne Moore is set to be honored with the 2026 Kering Women In Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival, recognizing her outstanding contributions to cinema and her dedication to advancing meaningful representation both on and off screen.

The award, presented by Kering and the Festival de Cannes, will be bestowed upon Moore at a ceremony on May 17, 2026.

Moore’s impressive career spans over four decades, with notable roles in films like “Still Alice,” “Far from Heaven,” and “The Hours.” She has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Her commitment to empowering women in the film industry has made her a revered figure in Hollywood.

Julianne Moore has been quite busy with recent projects. Her film “May December” premiered at Cannes in 2023, and she’s set to star in “Echo Valley” on Apple TV+.

She’s also working on “The Room Next Door”, directed by Pedro Almodovar, and a Netflix limited series called “Sirens”. Additionally, she’s taking on a role in the historical miniseries “Mary & George”, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Julianne Moore’s recent projects include “May December”, which premiered at Cannes in 2023, and “Echo Valley” on Apple TV+. She’s also set to star in “The Room Next Door”, directed by Pedro Almodovar, the Netflix limited series “Sirens”, and the historical miniseries “Mary & George”, showcasing her diverse filmography.

Kering Chairman François-Henri Pinault praised Moore, saying she “fully embodies the spirit of Women In Motion.” Cannes Film Festival President Iris Knobloch highlighted Moore’s remarkable intelligence and emotional precision in her performances.