Jumanji 3 confirmed for December 2026 release, gets $43.9M California tax boost

Jumanji is set to return for the 3rd premiere, driven by $43.9 million in California tax credits that are accelerating its production.

Sony’s third reboot installment is moving forward with Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black reprising their roles. A U.S. release date is already confirmed for December 11, 2026.

Titled Jumanji 3, the upcoming movie marks the third installment of the reimagined series, following the smash hits Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Recent updates reveal real momentum in its production, leaving fans keen for more details.

Following budgets of $90 million and $125 million for the previous two successful films, this new chapter is anticipated to be larger, with speculation that it might even be the final entry in the reboot series.

Adventure fans have reason to celebrate as one of the most thriving franchises of the last decade, the Jumanji reboot series, is officially readying its much-anticipated return.

“Jumanji 3” is set to be a high-budget spectacle, evidenced by the $43.9 million in tax credits secured from California. These incentives highlight the state’s efforts to attract major film productions.

Given the previous installment’s $125 million budget, this new chapter promises an even greater scale, suggesting an abundance of stunning locations and thrilling action sequences.

While the new storyline’s specifics are still a secret, the reunion guarantees the familiar mix of humor, heart, and adventure that audiences have grown to cherish.

The countdown has begun for U.S. audiences, with the release set for December 11, 2026. International dates, including Germany, will be confirmed soon. The holiday timing mirrors the release strategy of the previous films, a proven strategy given their strong performance during optimistic periods.