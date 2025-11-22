Jumanji 4 drops first look at returning cast, signaling major shift in franchise

Jumanji 4 is officially underway, and the first image from the film has now been released, giving fans their earliest look at the returning avatars. The photo features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, all reprising their roles as the franchise’s core player characters.

The new image, shared through the official Jumanji movie social media channels, shows the familiar avatar lineup in their signature costumes, but noticeably not in the jungle environment associated with the previous two films.

The setting appears to hint at a shift toward the real world, aligning with the ending of Jumanji: The Next Level, where the malfunctioning game spilled animals into ordinary life after a repairman interacted with the console.

While the plot of Jumanji 4 remains under wraps, the first look strongly suggests the upcoming story will build directly from that unresolved cliffhanger.

The franchise’s long-running cast of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan are all confirmed, with the film expected to explore the consequences of the game-world crossing over into reality.

Jumanji 4 does not yet have an official title, but it is scheduled for a 2026 release. Johnson has stated that the film will include a tribute to Robin Williams, honoring the legacy of the 1995 original. Danny DeVito and Nick Jonas are also set to return as supporting players in what is reportedly being positioned as the franchise’s final chapter.

The Jumanji reboot series has become one of Sony’s most successful film properties, with Welcome to the Jungle earning over $961 million worldwide and The Next Level following with $792 million. The release of the first image signals that the studio is preparing to shift back into active promotion as production continues.

Jumanji 4 is set to arrive in theaters in December 2026. Further promotional material, including a teaser, is expected in the coming months.