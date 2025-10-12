Jumanji Sequel set for production kickoff in November

A sequel to the superhit franchise Jumanji is on the cards as Sony has begun production this November in Los Angeles

Keeping the cast in mind, the followers hope Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, the original team, are back in action for another thrilling sequel.

However, the team would be reuniting with Jake Kasadan, the director, for another time and movie likely to be premiered on December 11, 2026.

Most importantly, Brittany O’Grady, a rising star from The White Lotus, will join the Jumanji cast as a new addition to the company.

Burn Gorman, famed for his appearances in Beetlejuice and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will join the superstar cast.

Moreover, the story is being kept under secrecy, but the script was written by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 graphic book, Jumanji originally captured hearts in 1995. Robin Williams directed an adventure about a mystical board game that appears alive.

The high-benchmark comedy and adventure movie is back to the huge screen in Welcome to the Jungle in 2017. The film changes the board game into a video game and introduces a body-swap adventure where four adolescents become their adult avatars. The film’s success resulted in a 2019 sequel, The Next Level.

Hopefully, the next sequel is scheduled to reunite Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blaine, and Morgan Turner, the real-life players behind the avatars, as well as Awkwafina, who joined the franchise in the 2019 picture.

Furthermore, it should be noted that there is currently no indication that Nick Jonas will return to the brand.

