Jumeirah Group launches ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’, a unique tour of UAE landmark

Jumeirah Group has announced the launch of ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’, a new hotel tour that allows UAE residents and tourists to discover the most prestigious spaces of the luxurious hotel through a unique immersive experience.

The 90-minute butler-guided tour will take guests on an exclusive journey of discovery, where they will be able to hear about the untold stories of Dubai’s world-famous hotel and uncover what makes the iconic landmark a marvel of architectural innovation.

Jose Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “The launch of ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’ reflects the emirate’s position as a world-class destination as well as its ambitious vision for architectural excellence under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Befitting the city’s innovative spirit, the ground-breaking guided tour showcases both the incredible calibre of Jumeirah Group’s luxury hospitality and our commitment to creating extraordinary guest experiences. As the world rediscovers its love for travel, we invite visitors to step inside the ‘original home of luxury’ for a unique opportunity to explore Arabian opulence at its finest.”

The tour includes a visit to the hotel’s famous Atrium, glamourous Royal Suite and curated Experience Suite, with digital interactives showcasing the original architectural designs of the iconic structure.

The journey also features a tour of the exclusive outdoor lounge ‘UMA’, which provides an exceptional setting for visitors to take in the views of the Arabian Gulf and stunning sunsets. The Lounge will serve a selection of world class delicacies and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s unique beverages. For the ultimate culmination to this unforgettable experience, visitors can reserve a table to enjoy signature dining in one of the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.

To be among the first to experience ‘Inside Burj Al Arab’, visitors can register through www.insideburjalarab.com. In anticipation of its official launch, the public can stay connected via social media. Guests can also use the tag #Insideburjalarab to share their experience of the tour on social media.