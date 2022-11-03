Jumped at attacker as soon as saw him load the gun, says savior Ibtisam

Ibtisam, the man who foiled an attack in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, has said that he rushed to stop the attacker as soon as he saw him load his gun and point it at the container, ARY News reported.

کنٹینر کے باہر کھڑا تھا، حملہ ناکام بنانے والے ابتسار کی گفتگو#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/QDSGPU68nC — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 3, 2022

According to details, the man who foiled the attack on PTI long march, named Ibtisam, has said that the attacker pointed both his hands up in the air after loading his gun. His aim went down after he grabbed his hand.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, PTI Secretay General Asad Umar confirmed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured in a targeted attack during a long march.

“Imran Khan is being shifted to Lahore for medical treatment,” said Asad Umar, adding that other PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmed Chatta and Umar Dar were also injured as a result of firing during PTI long march.

