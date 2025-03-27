“Junaid Jamshed was undoubtedly the most good-looking guy on Pakistani TV”

Actors Faysal Quraishi and Haroon Shahid showered praises on the late Junaid Jamshed, asserting that the singer-turned-Islamic preacher was undoubtedly the most good-looking person ever witnessed by Pakistani TV.

In a Ramadan special transmission of a private TV channel, actor-singer Haroon Shahid was seated across from host Faysal Quraishi, when the two reflected on the shocking death of legendary Junaid Jamshed, and the former opined that he was probably Pakistan’s most good-looking artist ever.

“I think he is undoubtedly, probably the most good-looking guy to ever appear on Pakistani TV,” Shahid said.

“Whenever I come across his interviews, I’m like how handsome he is, and also so well-spoken,” added the ‘Do Bol’ actor. “Even when I met him, and he had a beard, he looked handsome with that as well.”

Quraishi agreed with fellow actor and recalled how ‘tall, handsome and good-looking’ Junaid Jamshed was.

Notably, one of the most loved Pakistani singers, who quit his successful music career in the early 2000s and joined the Tableeghi Jamaat to dedicate his life to the teachings of Islam, died in December 2016, when PIA Flight 661, en route to Islamabad from Chitral, crashed in Havelian.

Junaid Jamshed, along with his wife, were among the forty-seven people who died in the tragic incident.

