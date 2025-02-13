“Junaid Khan is not mentally fit”

In his fresh set of claims, Indian actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has now insisted that actor Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, is ‘not mentally fit’.

Self-proclaimed movie critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan, known by most as KRK, claimed in his new video that both elder kids of Aamir Khan, Junaid and Ira, from his first marriage with Reena Dutta, are ‘mentally disturbed and not fit’ like their father.

With reference to an interview clip of the ‘Loveyapa’ actor, KRK said, “He speaks two sentences and then starts laughing for no absolute reason. This proves that Junaid is mentally disturbed.”

Further addressing the Bollywood star, he added, “Aamir Khan should take him to the hospital and get him treated for his mental illness, rather than making him a Bollywood hero.”

In the end, KRK urged the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor to ‘think about his family’ and get his kids treated.

Notably, Junaid Khan most recently co-starred alongside Khushi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Sathyaraj and Kiku Sharda, in the modern-age rom-com ‘Loveyapa’, directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan. The title arrived in theatres last week.

He made his Bollywood debut last year, with Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’, based on Saurabh Shah’s novel and the true events, of the historic ‘Maharaj Libel Case’ of 1862.