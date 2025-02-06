Junaid Khan reflects on benefits of being Aamir Khan’s son

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has reflected on the benefits he enjoys due to his family background.

The actor was roped in for the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Maharaj’ when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, leading to delays in the production of the film.

While Junaid Khan remained attached to the project along with YRF, many of his actor friends did not have the means to remain in Mumbai to wait for developments on their projects.

The Bollywood actor has now shared his journey during Covid-19 and how being Aamir Khan’s son helped him survive the difficult time.

“I was lucky, I had a roof over my head, didn’t have to worry about rent or my next meal. I had work, I was rehearsing for Maharaj and I love rehearsing and I got the time to do that. I was very lucky. I know actor friends of mine who had to go home and they haven’t come back yet. They had to give it up because you can’t make rent in Mumbai. So, they had to go back home,” Junaid Khan said during an interview with an Indian media outlet.

The Bollywood actor went on to reveal that many of his costars from his theatre career abandoned their dreams for Bollywood as they could not afford to rent apartments in Mumbai.

“These are friends of mine with whom I have worked on stage, they had done engineering, had made some money after taking a job after engineering, fought with their families and had come to Mumbai to be actors…you can’t spend 7-8 months in Mumbai without work. You have to pay rent and it is not possible. So I was fortunate at that time,” Junaid Khan said.