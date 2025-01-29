Junaid Khan regrets comment on father Aamir Khan’s ex-wives

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, admits he shouldn’t have made the cheeky remark about his father’s two ex-wives, on Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ finale.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, up-and-coming Bollywood star Junaid Khan opened up on his viral dig at his father Aamir Khan, regarding his two ex-wives, when they made a joint outing on the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ last week.

For the unversed, it happened during a segment when he decided to test Salman’s friendship with his father and asked the two stars to exchange their phones. As the ‘Tiger 3’ actor began to go through his friend’s phone, he joked, “What do I even see in your phone? Either Reena [Dutta] or Kiran [Rao] – (Aamir’s ex-wives) – would have texted you.” To which, the ‘Maharaj’ debutante chimed in saying, “Toh do-do ex-wives ki gaaliyan padh paoge aap (You’ll get to read abuses from his two ex-wives),” leaving everyone around in splits.

Addressing his viral comment, Junaid clarified in a new interview that he did not mean it, and admitted that he should’ve behaved a little more. “Yeah, no, I mean maybe it was a little out of place. I mean they’re both very, very senior actors, so I think maybe I should have behaved myself a little more… you know, like you generally do,” he said. “They both are like fantastic actors, big, big stars. So yeah, maybe I should have behaved a little more.”

Notably, Junaid is the elder of the two kids Aamir Khan shared with his first wife Reena Dutta, before the two parted ways in 2002. He then married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their first child, through a surrogate mother, in 2011, before they announced their separation in 2021.

On the work front, Junaid Khan is awaiting the release of his theatrical debut, director Advait Chandan’s ‘Loveyapa’, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The title is scheduled to hit theatres on February 7.