Junaid Khan shares shocking details about how he lost role in ‘Laapata Ladies’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has revealed the reason behind losing a role in his stepmother Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies.’

The young actor made his Bollywood debut in ‘Maharaj,’ however, he first auditioned for his father Aamir Khan’s film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

During a recent interview, Junaid Khan recalled auditioning alongside his stepmother to play a mother-son duo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

According to the actor, the makers of the film decided against introducing a new face due to the movie’s massive budget.

“You would have seen me in Laal Singh Chaddha because I tested for it, along with Kiran Rao. She played my mother. We shot 7-8 scenes for the film over four days, amounting to about 20 minutes of footage. It was a test for me as well. Papa wanted to see how I dealt with the material. Ultimately, it didn’t work out, largely due to budget reasons. It was a very expensive film to put a new person in,” the Bollywood actor said.

Additionally, Junaid Khan also tested for the lead role in Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ however, he lost the role to actor Sparsh Shrivastava.

“Laapataa Ladies was a very different scenario. I did a screen test for the film, but Kiran just said, ‘Sparsh Shrivastava is better for the part,’ and I agree with her. He was better suited for the role,” the Bollywood actor said.

Despite the rejection, Junaid Khan maintained that he enjoys a good relationship with his stepmother.

“Our equation is very good. She is a very fun and warm person, and we get along great,” he said.

It is worth noting here ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025, however, it failed to make it to the nominations list.

Directed by Kiran Rao, the film was produced by Amir Khan’s production house.