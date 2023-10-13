Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

Muhammad Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and grandson of supremo Nawaz Sharif, has announced divorce from Ayesha Saif, more than two years after they tied the knot.

Taking to Instagram, Junaid confirmed the news of parting ways with from Ayesha Saif.

“News about my divorce is true,” Safdar said in an Instagram story. “This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy.”

“I hope with this decision we find our peace. I wish her well,” he wrote.

The couple had tied the knot in August 2021.