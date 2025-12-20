Junaid Safdar to tie the knot next month; wedding date confirmed

LAHORE: Muhammad Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is set to enter into his second marriage next month.

The wedding date has been officially confirmed, with ceremonies scheduled to take place from January 16 to 18, 2026. Junaid Safdar will marry Shanzay Sheikh, granddaughter of senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rohail Asghar.

According to sources, the Mehndi ceremony and Walima reception will be held at Jati Umrah – residence of Sharif family – and preparations for the wedding events have already begun.

Junaid Safdar, who completed his education in the United Kingdom, is currently residing in Lahore. He is a Cambridge University graduate and holds two bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from various UK universities.

It is pertinent to mention that Junaid Safdar was previously married in 2021 to Ayesha Saif, daughter of businessman Saif-ur-Rehman Khan. However, the marriage ended in October 2023.

Earlier, on the strict directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, authorities across the province are rigorously enforcing the “one-dish” rule at wedding events, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals for violations.

The administration has extended the law to farmhouses and grounds, treating them in the same way as wedding halls. The Chief Minister has also ordered a crackdown on the unnecessary use of loudspeakers.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza has mobilised district administration teams to monitor compliance. Special squads have been formed to ensure adherence to the one-dish policy and event timing restrictions.

All assistant commissioners have been instructed to conduct field visits in their respective areas.

Over the past three days, authorities inspected 562 venues. As a result, 14 wedding halls and farmhouses were sealed, and nine people were arrested for serious violations of the one-dish rule and permitted timings.

In Nishtar Town, a fine of Rs150,000 was imposed for breaches of regulations. On 5 December, 267 inspections were conducted, and six venues were sealed.

The Deputy Commissioner has asserted that wedding hall management must strictly follow government SOPs. Assistant commissioners are also checking for adherence to codes of conduct and monitoring the use of unauthorised sound systems.

Night squads have been deployed to oversee late-night events. Immediate action is being taken against violations of the one-dish rule and loud sound systems to ensure compliance with the Marriage Act.