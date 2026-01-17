Junaid Safdar’s bride Shanzay Rohale Ali shines in Sabyasachi at Mehndi

Junaid Safdar and Shanzay Rohale Ali’s mehndi celebrations have set social media abuzz, with the bride’s fashion choice taking center stage ahead of their wedding.

For the festive occasion, Shanzay Rohale Ali embraced classic bridal elegance in a emerald green ensemble from Indian designer Sabyasachi. Her look featured the designer’s signature traditional detailing and rich textures.

Junaid Safdar—the son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif—complemented his bride-to-be in an elegant navy blue cotton shalwar kameez paired with a waistcoat by HSY and a brown shawl draped over one shoulder.

Sharing a beautiful photo from the celebration on Instagram, Junaid penned a romantic caption that read: “But once in a while it happens. Once in a while, the dream comes true. And the whole pattern of life is altered. Once in a while, the moon turns blue.”

In the photo, Maryam Nawaz is seen gently placing the bride’s hand into Junaid Safdar’s. Maryam looked ethereal as always at the event, wearing a golden outfit designed by Nomi Ansari.

The joint mehndi was hosted by the Sharif family at their Jati Umra estate in Lahore on Thursday and was attended by close family members and friends. Junaid and Shanzay—the granddaughter of Nawaz Sharif’s longtime ally and former MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar—are set to tie the knot on January 17.

This marks Junaid Safdar’s second marriage. He was previously married to Ayesha Saif Khan – daughter of Saifur Rehman Khan, the former head of the Ehtesab Bureau – in 2021. That wedding was a high-profile affair, with a nikah held in London followed by multiple celebrations in Lahore and Islamabad.

The former couple later parted ways, with Junaid announcing their divorce on Instagram in October 2023.