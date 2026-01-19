Junaid Safdar's valima ceremony dazzles in elegant decor

The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Shanzeh Ali began with crooning performances and lavish decorations.

On Sunday, January 18, the valima ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and the granddaughter of former MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar.

The event took place at the Sharif family’s Lahore residence, Jati Umra. The stage and table settings were set in an open lawn with lilac and whitish-themed adornments.

During the event, Safdar wore a simple, sporting grey sherwani and paired it with a custom-made white shalwar kameez and leather shoes.

On the other hand, the bride chose a delicate and pink-hued long dress with lehnga and paired the dress with a long veil. For the final touch, she wore exquisite diamond-set jewellery.

CM Punjab, on the other hand, donned her striking fashion statement in a lavishly embellished pastel Anarkali flare dress. She completed her look with a necklace adorned with gemstones and diamonds, perfectly complemented by her elegant, understated party makeup.

Apart from the main hosts, PML-N senior leaders, including Saad Rafique, Ishaq Dar, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Maryam Aurangzeb, were also spotted at the event.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari was also seen among party members during the event.