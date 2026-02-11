Jung Eun-woo: K-Drama actor unexpectedly dies at 40

The South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of actor Jung Eun-woo, who passed away on February 11 at the age of 40.

To respect the privacy of the bereaved family, the cause of death has not been disclosed. A memorial service is currently underway at New Goryeo Hospital, with the funeral procession and burial scheduled for noon on February 13 at Byeokje Seunghawon.

Before his passing, Jung Eun-woo posted an enigmatic message on Instagram featuring photos of himself alongside late artists Amy Winehouse and Leslie Cheung, captioned, “Missed, envious, regrettable.” Fans have since interpreted the post—noting that both Winehouse and Cheung were iconic figures who died young—as a possible final farewell.

Throughout his illustrious career, Jung Eun-woo established himself as a versatile talent in both television and film. He was well-known for his roles in popular dramas such as H.I.T., One Well-Raised Daughter, and My Only One. His final screen appearance was in the 2021 film Memory.

Colleagues and fans have shared emotional tributes across social media following this unexpected loss. A prominent Korean fan community expressed their grief, stating, “Our sincere condolences to the family of Jung Eun-woo. May he rest in peace.”