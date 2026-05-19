Jung Kook’s latest collaboration with Calvin Klein gets into the fashion business in a major way. The BTS member, already a global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, is now teaming with the fashion house to design a limited-edition men’s and women’s capsule collection, WWD reports.

According to a press release, the capsule shows off Jung Kook’s “rebellious and edgy style” and is based around his love for motorcycles.

The pieces are inspired by the label’s ’90s trucker jacket and ’90s straight and low-rise baggy denim styles. The collection also includes graphic tees, sweatshirts, and a racer jacket, featuring distressed denim accents and racing stripes.

According to WWD, Jung Kook selected the denim washes and worked with the label to customize fits and incorporate special touches, like his signature being embroidered on the pieces in hidden places.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein drops on calvinklein.com Tuesday at 6 pm ET and in stores on Wednesday. Limited-edition underwear will be sold at Calvin Klein’s flagship stores in New York, Tokyo, and Paris. Wednesday will also bring pop-ups in LA, as well as in Thailand, Australia, China, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The global brand president of Calvin Klein, David Savman, told WWD, “What makes this capsule especially compelling is the way it combines Jung Kook’s influence with Calvin Klein’s most recognizable styles to create something that feels fresh, personal, and culturally relevant while remaining true to the brand”.