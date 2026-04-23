Jungkook leaves ARMY stunned with bold motorbike TikTok

Jungkook is once again proving why he remains one of K-pop’s most talked-about stars, after a new TikTok featuring the singer riding a motorbike through Seoul quickly went viral and sent fans into a frenzy.

The BTS vocalist joined the trending “Hooligan” challenge, but instead of opting for the usual quick-cut transformations seen across the platform, Jungkook surprised viewers with a more unexpected concept. In the clip, he is seen cruising through city streets in full protective gear, including a helmet and gloves, showcasing both confidence and control.

At one point in the video, Jungkook briefly lets go of the handlebars, a move that instantly caught fans’ attention and sparked a wave of reactions online. “I wanted to try it,” he captioned the post in Korean, keeping his message simple despite the buzz it generated.

BTS fans, collectively known as ARMY, were quick to flood social media with praise and disbelief. While many already knew that Jungkook holds a motorcycle license, seeing him in action added a new layer to his already versatile public image.

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Some fans even questioned whether the account was truly his, while others joked about how there seems to be nothing the global star cannot do.

The video comes shortly after BTS’s comeback with Arirang, released on March 20, marking their first full album in four years following military service.