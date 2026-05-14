Jungkook sparks excitement with new motorcycle purchase

BTS member Jungkook bought a new motorcycle. He announced through his social media account.

On the 13th, Jungkook made a post through his Instagram handle, “It’s here…” along with photos of the newly purchased bike.

Earlier, Jungkook also showed himself riding a motorcycle on the 2024 Disney+ Variety show “Is this right?!”

At the time, Jungkook said, “If fans see this video, they’ll worry a lot again, right? I ride that motorcycle safely, so don’t worry too much.” Jimin also chimed in, “These days he’s always riding a motorcycle,” sharing Jungkook’s love for bikes.

Meanwhile, BTS, which includes Jungkook, began on the 25th (local time) in Tampa last month and is currently conducting “BTS world tour ‘ARIRANG’ in North America” across 12 cities for a total of 31 shows.