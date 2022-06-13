Jungkook has a sweet surprise for ARMY as BTS turns 9!

Global K-Pop sensation, ‘BTS’ marked its ninth anniversary, Monday, and the youngest member Jeon Jung-Kook has a special surprise for ARMY.

As the South Korean all-boys band, BTS celebrates nine long years of entertaining fans with their anthology album ‘Proof’, the youngest of the septet, vocalist Jungkook has dropped a solo single as well.

The new track ‘My You’ is a dedication from the musician to the popular and most popular fandom, BTS ARMY as a thank you gift. The three-minute-long animated sort of music video co-produced by Jungkook features several social media applications throughout the song, which has been sung by Gold Maknae in both Korean and English language.

‘My You’ has been watched by millions of users on the video application YouTube in less than 24 hours.

The video begins with a phone screen, Flashing text from Jungkook, which read, “Hi (with a bunny emoji), I have something to say.” Ahead of the release, the song was teased by the group on the micro-blogging site with the same text.

“22.06.13 00:00 AM,” noted the caption.

It is pertinent to mention that BTS dropped a three-CD anthology album ‘Proof’ earlier this week as a part of anniversary celebrations. The album features three brand-new songs from the septet alongside many of their past hits.

The first anthology album of the group is about their storied discography since the debut track, nine years ago, with as many as 48 tracks.

With the album, BTS also dropped a breathtaking MV of their lead single from the album, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’. ‘Run BTS’, which is about the debut days of the K-Pop band, and ‘For Youth’ – a dedication from BTS to its ARMY, are part of the album as well.

BTS boys are promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles.

