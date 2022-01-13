Jungkook wins polls for ‘The Most Handsome Man in 2021’

Jungkook from the South Korean boys’ band ‘Bangtan Boys’ commonly known as ‘BTS’ has officially been crowned as the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ for 2021.

Jeon Jungkook won the polls on KingChoice, a music site known for its ranking surveys. Millions of viewers cast their votes for the top 100 handsome men in the World. The voting ended with Jungkook getting the top spot in the list of handsome men in 2021.

With a whooping 2.4M votes and a lead of 1M, #Jungkook won the poll of Kingchoice as the #1 MOST HANDSOME MAN 2021! Congratulations Jungkook🎉🎉🎉 Visual King Jungkook #MostHandsomeManJK pic.twitter.com/wQZQ9Lymd8 — Jungkook Universe💫 (@JJKUNIVERSE97) January 10, 2022

Jungkook who won with an enormous margin of more than a million votes over Cha Eun Woo of ‘ASTRO’ garnered a total of 2.4 million votes in the polls. Another member of BTS, Jin stands in third place with a total of 450,000 votes on his name.

Kim Tae-Hyung aka V from BTS landed the eighth position with more than 70,000 votes, whereas beloved star Hyun Bin from superhit Korean series ‘Crash Landing On You’ and ‘Flower of Evil’ star Lee Joong Gi ranked fifth and sixth respectively in the announced results.

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ fame Lee Min Ho took the seventh spot, resulting in Asian dominance in the top 10’s list.

Recently, the ‘Most Handsome Man’ winner left his army swooning with the latest viral boxing clip. Earlier this week singer shared a video on the photo and video sharing site Instagram showing off his brilliant skills. Jungkook captioned the video with “어렵다 ㅜ” which means ‘it’s difficult’.

