Jungkook’s AMAs 2026 expressions get attention online

At the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), Jungkook, accompanying the BTS gang, made a significant comeback, making their first combined appearance at an awards ceremony in four years. At the ceremony, the group, consisting of Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, won all three awards for which they were nominated.

Even though the night was generally jubilant for fans, internet debate swiftly focused on Jungkook when many fan-recorded videos showed him acting solemn and obviously uncomfortable at times.

According to some followers, the singer may have spotted a contentious veteran fansite operator among the crowd. Online chats reveal that the person has previously been accused of intrusive behavior linked to “sasaeng” culture, a word used in South Korea for obsessive followers who violate the privacy of celebrities.

just found out the reason jungkook looked so mad here and i’m crinekjskspic.twitter.com/0sk1XEJR1m — 👾 (@sarcaesthetics) May 26, 2026

Although none of the allegations circulating online have been officially proven, fans discussing the footage brought up previous instances in which Jungkook allegedly avoided specific cameras or crowd sections at public events.

Unlike the rumors circulating online, BTS successfully took home both Song of the Summer and Artist of the Year for their song “Swim” from the album ARIRANG. Additionally, the group won Best Group K-Pop Artist.

Earlier this month, BTS superstar’s new video shattered internet records, racking up over 7 million views in just one hour after being posted on Instagram. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Jungkook’s return to personal video content, as evidenced by this spectacular response, which came less than a day after another of his tour vlogs received an astounding 31.1 million views.

During BTS’s second ARIRANG World Tour stop in Las Vegas on May 24, the singer surprised ARMY by posting back-to-back vlogs from the group’s performances. Filled with candid backstage moments, cinematic cuts, and playful interactions, the videos gave fans a unique behind-the-scenes look into Jungkook’s life on tour, immediately bringing back memories of his cherished G.C.F. (Golden Closet Film) era.