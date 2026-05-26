Jungkook’s new vlog hits 7 million views in just 1 hr

As he finally made his return to the vlogging era, BTS superstar Jungkook’s new video shattered internet records, racking up over 7 million views in just one hour after being posted on Instagram. Fans have been anxiously anticipating Jungkook’s return to personal video content, as evidenced by this spectacular response, which came less than a day after another of his tour vlogs received an astounding 31.1 million views.

During BTS’s second ARIRANG World Tour stop in Las Vegas on May 24, the singer surprised ARMY by posting back-to-back vlogs from the group’s performances. Filled with candid backstage moments, cinematic cuts, and playful interactions, the videos gave fans a unique behind-the-scenes look into Jungkook’s life on tour, immediately bringing back memories of his cherished G.C.F. (Golden Closet Film) era.

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Jungkook has been involved with vlogging since the early days of BTS. In 2013, he started casually filming video diaries during the group’s pre-debut phase. Eventually, he turned his pastime into the beloved “G.C.F.” series, which featured exquisitely filmed travel videos that demonstrated his love for directing, editing, and storytelling. Over the years, the singer has posted spontaneous livestreams, camping vlogs, and unvarnished behind-the-scenes videos, giving fans a closer look at his life offstage.

Jungkook disclosed during the concert that he wants to begin recording tour memories for his followers. Later, he issued a casting call for an editor and filmmaker to accompany him on tour, sharing the announcement alongside a chic reel of himself driving a red Ducati through the desert.

V, a fellow member of BTS, joined in on the fun by filming Jungkook performing live, exciting fans with their lighthearted exchange. Social media went into a frenzy as ARMY celebrated the singer’s official comeback to content creation. For devoted fans, Jungkook’s most recent uploads feel like more than just typical tour updates—they represent the revival of a treasured era in BTS history.