Juno Temple’s ‘Swapped’ premieres in LA: Best red carpet moments

Jason Derulo appeared in style for the Swapped premiere in Los Angeles. The Netflix animated film will be released on May 1.

On April 26, the series featured a wild body-swap adventure to families everywhere. What makes this film special will surprise you.

The film followed a tiny woodland creature and a regal bird who suddenly swap bodies and must team up to survive. Michael B. Jordan voices the smallest creature in the valley, a woodland being thrust into an unpredictable world. Juno Temple provides the voice for the majestic bird. Director Nathan Greno describes it as a body-swap adventure unlike anything audiences have seen. The story explores how sworn enemies must walk in each other’s fur and feathers to survive together.

This Freaky Friday-style adventure is set in a wild ecosystem where creatures exist on a spectrum between plant and animal. The film promised humor, spectacle, and heart throughout its runtime. Audiences of all ages will find themselves invested in the journey these two characters share.

Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple delivered what director Greno calls warmth and authenticity to the film. The duo’s chemistry lifts the story and gives Swapped its wings. Supporting voices include Cedric the Entertainer, Tracy Morgan, Justina Machado, Ambika Mod, and Lolly Adefope. The script was written by John Whittington of The Lego Batman Movie, alongside Christian Magalhães and Robert Snow from DuckTales. Producer John Lasseter served alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews.

The Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles hosted the Swapped world premiere on April 26, 2026. Jason Derulo brought his niece and nephews to celebrate the animated feature. The actor stepped onto the red carpet looking sharp, ready to introduce his new Netflix project to the world.

Family moments like these have become hallmarks of recent Netflix premiere events. The gathering drew entertainment industry insiders, cast members, and crew excited to celebrate the film’s official debut.

Attendees experienced an advanced screening of the full film before the May 1 streaming launch. Skydance Animation partnered with Netflix to bring this ambitious animated project to life. The premiere reflected the caliber of production and star power behind the movie. Jennifer Mukendi and other cast members shared gratitude on social media for the invitation to celebrate.

The official trailer for Swapped has already generated excitement worldwide. Netflix released the first official trailer featuring Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple in their voice roles. Fans can watch the trailer on YouTube and Netflix’s official channels starting now. The preview showcases the film’s stunning animation and humor.

Streaming on May 1st gives longtime Netflix subscribers less than a week to mark their calendars. Will this body-swap comedy become a new family favorite, or will it struggle against competition. Early viewer reactions from the premiere suggest audiences will embrace this heartwarming adventure.