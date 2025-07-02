Jurassic World Rebirth Review: Does the New Movie Live Up to the Hype?

Jurassic World Rebirth brings dinosaurs back to the big screen, but does this latest movie deliver the thrills fans are hoping for? After the disappointing reception of Jurassic World Dominion, Universal Pictures promised a return to what made the original Jurassic Park so special.

Here’s our honest review of whether Rebirth succeeds or fails.

What’s Jurassic World Rebirth About?

The story takes place five years after the last movie. All the dinosaurs around the world have died out, except for those living in a hot tropical zone that’s similar to prehistoric Earth. Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a tough mercenary who leads a team to steal DNA samples from the three biggest dinosaurs still alive. Her team includes Mahershala Ali as Duncan and Jonathan Bailey as a dinosaur expert named Henry.

Their mission goes wrong when they have to rescue a family whose boat got too close to the dangerous dinosaur island. What starts as a simple job turns into a fight for survival.

What Works in Jurassic World Rebirth

The movie does some things right. Director Gareth Edwards (who made Rogue One) keeps the story focused on one location instead of jumping around the world like the previous movies. This makes it feel more like the original Jurassic Park films that fans love.

Scarlett Johansson brings her action movie experience to the role, even though the script doesn’t give her enough to do. Mahershala Ali is excellent as always, especially in scenes where his character deals with losing his son. Jonathan Bailey steals many scenes as the smart paleontologist who knows everything about dinosaurs.

The movie also has some good tension when the dinosaurs attack. You’ll definitely jump a few times during the scary parts.

What Doesn’t Work

Unfortunately, Jurassic World Rebirth has more problems than successes. The biggest issue is that the main stars disappear for long parts of the movie. Instead of focusing on Johansson, Ali, and Bailey, too much time is spent on a boring family that nobody really cares about.

The dinosaurs themselves are disappointing. Instead of using the classic T-Rex and velociraptors that made the franchise famous, the movie creates weird hybrid monsters that look more like video game creatures than real animals. One dinosaur looks like a T-Rex mixed with the alien from Alien movies, which feels ridiculous.

The action scenes are predictable. You can easily guess which characters will die and which ones will survive. The movie plays it too safe and doesn’t take any real risks with the story or characters.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth Worth Watching?

Jurassic World Rebirth is an okay movie that could have been much better. It’s not as bad as Dominion, but it’s also not exciting enough to make you forget about the original Jurassic Park. The talented cast does their best with a weak script, but even great actors can’t fix boring writing.

If you’re a huge fan of dinosaur movies, you might enjoy it as a rental. But don’t expect the magic and wonder that made you fall in love with dinosaurs in the first place.

The movie feels like it was made just to keep the franchise alive rather than tell a story worth telling. With so many great movies in theaters right now, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t earn a spot at the top of your must-see list.

Final Rating: 2.5/5 Stars

Jurassic World Rebirth is a missed opportunity that wastes good actors on a forgettable story. While it’s better than recent entries, it proves this franchise needs a long break to figure out what made it special in the first place.