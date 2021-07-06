Justice Ameer Bhatti sworn in as new LHC chief justice

LAHORE: A day after the retirement of Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sawar administered the oath to the chief justice at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, LHC judges and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Senior puisne judge Justice Bhatti replaced Justice Khan as the LHC chief justice following the latter’s retirement on July 5.

Earlier, the ministry of law and justice had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Justice Bhatti as the LHC chief justice.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was appointed the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.