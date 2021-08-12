Justice Ayesha Malik to become Pakistan’s first SC woman judge

ISLAMABAD: In a historic move, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has nominated Justice Ayesha A. Malik for the elevation to the Supreme Court, ARY News reported citing sources.

A judicial commission session has been summoned on September 9 on her elevation to SC.

Justice Mushir Alam will retire on August 17 and she is expected to replace him. Justice Ayesha will be the first woman judge in the history of Pakistan to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

Justice Malik has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27, 2012.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her BCom from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law. She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.