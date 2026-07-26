ISLAMABAD, July 26: Justice Babar Sattar of the Peshawar High Court has been served a notice to vacate his official residence in Islamabad after the cancellation of its allotment following his transfer, ARY News reported.

According to details, the allotment of the government residence was cancelled by the Estate Office on July 3, a decision later communicated through a notice issued by the Islamabad High Court Registrar’s Office.

The notice directs Justice Babar Sattar to vacate the official residence within 30 days.

It states that following his transfer from the Islamabad High Court to the Peshawar High Court, he is no longer entitled to retain an official residence in Islamabad.

The Registrar’s Office further said the cancellation of the government residence allotment would take effect from July 3, and the one-month notice period has been granted to allow him to vacate the premises.

Justice Babar Sattar was recently transferred to the Peshawar High Court as part of the judicial transfers approved earlier this year. The notice follows the applicable rules governing official accommodation for judges serving outside the Islamabad High Court.