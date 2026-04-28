ISLAMABAD: Justice Babar Sattar in a letter written to CJP Justice Yahya Afridi as the head of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), has sought personal hearing over the issue of the transfer of judges, sources said.

According to sources, Justice Babar Sattar has sought a hearing by the JCP before the decision on transfer under Article 200 of the Constitution, which empowers the Commission to recommend judges’ transfer.

It is to be mentioned here that Justice Babar Sattar’s name has been among five judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) being considered for transfer. The commission is scheduled to meet today to consider over transfer of the five IHC judges.

It is believed that the judges under consideration for transfer include IHC’s senior puisne judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has opposed the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan being called to consider the transfer of five judges of the IHC to different high courts of the country.

The commission’s meeting eventually scheduled after it was requisitioned by a two-thirds majority of the commission’s members, sources said.