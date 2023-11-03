Justice Irfan Saadat Khan takes oath as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: Acting Sindh High Court Chief Justice Irfan Sadaat Khan took oath as a Supreme Court judge on Friday, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered an oath to Justice Sadaat. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by judges of the apex court, attorney general and lawyers.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) unanimously approved the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa stated that Justice Irfan Saadat Khan met the stipulated requirement as he was knowledgeable, well-experienced and versartile, had an upright character, and was also the most senior Judge among the chief justices and judges of all the high courts.

