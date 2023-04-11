Justice Qazi Faez Isa issues clarification on attending NA convention

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, has issued clarification on attending a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly (NA), held to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“All the Judges of the Supreme Court (SC) were invited to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the senior SC judge said in a statement issued today.

Prior to accepting the invitation, Justice Isa said, inquiries were made as to whether there would be political speeches, and assurances were extended that only the Constitution and its making would be spoken about.

“Having cleared this point, first by my staff from the Deputy Director of the National Assembly, and then by me directly with the Speaker, I accepted the invitation as I wanted to show solidarity with the Constitution,” he added.

He further said that he requested to speak “when political statements were made to correct any misconceptions that may arise”.

The top court judge was also criticised for being seated in the front row along with the politicians belonging to the ruling coalition.

In this regard, Justice Isa said he did not choose to sit there but he was shown respect as a senior member of the judiciary and offered a seat at the centre.

“The organizers of the Convention had invited all to commemorate a singularly important day in Pakistan’s history. The Golden Jubilee of the Constitution is a celebration of all citizens; it is not the exclusive domain of any particular political party or institution,” he added.

He pointed out that when Pakistan did not have a constitution enacted by the directly elected representatives of the people, “the country broke apart”.

“The lingering mistake was finally rectified 50 years ago and the peoples’ fundamental rights were recognised and enshrined in the Constitution. The salvation of all Pakistanis lies in adherence to the Constitution,” he concluded.

