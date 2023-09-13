Justice Isa to take oath as chief justice on this date

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, is all set to take oath as next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) while Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has vacated his official residence ahead of time, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take place at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on September 17 (Sunday). President Dr Arif Alvi will administer oath to the nominated chief justice.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Federal Ministers and military leadership.

Sources told ARY News that the President will hold a one-on-one meeting with the new chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) after administrating oath.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial vacated his official residence more than two days before his service ends.

Bandial is set to retire as the chief justice of the highest court in the country on September 16. He has shifted into a house reserved for retired judges.

Bandial has been in office since February 2, 2022 and served as chief justice for one and a half year.

Justice Isa’s profile

Born on October 26, 1959, in Quetta, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa of Pishin, who was in the forefront of the Pakistan Movement.

Read More: President okays appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as CJP

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was called to the Bar of England and Wales (Middle Temple, 1982) and enrolled as an advocate of the Balochistan High Court and as an advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan. He practiced law for over 27 years before all the High Courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

After the proclamation of emergency of November 3, 2007, he elected not to appear before judges who had violated their oath. Subsequently, after the Supreme Court declared the action of November 3, 2007, unconstitutional, all the then judges of the High Court of Balochistan tendered their resignation, and on August 5, 2009, Justice Isa was directly elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014.