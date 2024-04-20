Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Saturday took oath as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Justice Ibrahim at a ceremony held at the PHC.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by KP CM Gandapur, several judges, and a larger number of lawyers.

The Ministry of Law and Justice announced on Thursday the appointment of acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Ishtiaq Ibrahim, as the chief justice of PHC.

Who is Justice Ibrahim?

Justice Ibrahim became additional PHC judge on August 11, 2016 and was confirmed on June 1, 2018.

He remained additional advocate general twice and also served as special prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau.

Justice Ibrahim also remained secretary general and president of the high court bar association.