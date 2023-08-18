Justice Mansoor suggests full court to hear NAB amendments case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah suggested Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial constitute a full court to hear Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea challenging amendments to the accountability laws, ARY News reported.

Headed by CJP Bandial, a three-member bench, comprising Justice Mansoor and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petitions.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Shah said that the case concerning the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) law, should have been heard by a full court.

“I would still request the CJ today that the NAB amendments matter should be heard by a full court,” he added.

CJP Bandial however remarked that the parties should give final arguments at the next hearing. “This case is pending since 2022. No one has challenged the amendments made in the NAB law before us,” he observed.

“My retirement is fast-approaching and this is a very important case. I will have to give a decision come what may,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris did not appear for today’s hearing with his assistant, Yasir Aman, appearing on his behalf.

Later, the apex court postponed the hearing until August 28.

NAB law amendment

The NAB (Second Amendment) Bill 2021 states that NAB’s deputy chairman, to be appointed by the federal government, would become the acting chairman of the bureau following the completion of the tenure of the chairman.

The bill has also reduced the four-year term of the NAB chairman. After approval of the law, NAB will not be able to act on federal, provincial or local tax matters.

It has also set a three-year term for the judges of the accountability courts. Under the proposed law, it has been made binding upon NAB to ensure the availability of evidence against an accused prior to his or her arrest.