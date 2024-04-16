Justice Maqbool Baqar (Retd) frontrunner to become Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Justice Maqbool Baqar (Retd) has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next Sindh Governor, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources privy to the matter, Maqbool Baqar, who has served as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh, is the strongest candidate to succeed current Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Speaking to ARY News, Baqar said that people were extending him facilitation over his likely appointment as the Sindh Governor, however, the former interim CM Sindh said that he was not officially informed regarding the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that his party did not have a reservation on any ‘specific’ person regarding the governorship of Sindh.

He said that the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had deliberations for appointments to various positions.

“The PPP and PML-N representatives will be assigned to the positions that have been discussed by both parties. I am sure that MQM-Pakistan will be accommodated in positions that were not discussed,” the PPP chairman added.

Sources had earlier told ARY News that the PML-N and PPP put forward Senator Khushbakht Shujaat’s name for the Sindh Governor’s slot while the MQM-P wanted Kamran Tessori to continue.

Justice Maqbool Baqar (Retd) was named as Sindh caretaker chief minister on August 14, 2023, after Governor Kamran Tessori dissolved the Sindh Assembly at the advice of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on August 11.