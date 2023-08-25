Justice Mohammad Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Friday took oath as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali administered the oath to Justice Ibrahim at a ceremony held at the PHC.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by interim KP CM Azam Khan, several judges, and a larger number of lawyers.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

The president accorded his approval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the senior Puisne Judge, earlier working as Acting CJ Peshawar High Court.

Justice Ibrahim’s appointment came after President Arif Alvi approved the elevation of Chief Justice (CJ) of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.