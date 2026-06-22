Justice Munib Akhtar sworn in as acting CJP

Justice Munib Akhtar has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, following the temporary absence of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi due to his foreign visit, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a formal oath-taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Branch Registry in Karachi, where Justice Munib Akhtar, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, assumed the responsibilities of Acting Chief Justice.

The oath was administered by Acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui.

Read more: Justice Munib Akhtar sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

In an official statement, the Supreme Court of Pakistan confirmed that the appointment was made due to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi’s stay abroad, and that Justice Munib Akhtar will continue to perform his duties as Acting Chief Justice until his return.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court and the Federal Constitutional Court, senior court officials, the Registrar, and prominent members of the legal fraternity.