Justice Munib Akhtar to take oath as acting CJP tomorrow

Justice Munib Akhtar, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, will take oath as acting CJP tomorrow, ARY News reported on Friday.

Justice Munib Akhtar will discharge his duties as the acting CJP in the absence of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and the senior-most judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place tomorrow at the SC Judges Block at 10:30 am. Justice Yahya Afridi will administer the oath to his fellow judge.

SC judges and senior lawyers will grace the ceremony.

Akhtar was born in 1963. He completed his early education at Aitchison College.

Akhtar graduated with a B.A. from Government College University, Lahore in 1983 and from Princeton University in 1986 after completing a 150-page long senior thesis titled “Pakistan and South Korea 1947 — 1970: A Comparative Analysis of Economic Development.” He earned his LLB from Punjab University Law College in 1989.

Justice Munib Akhtar’s legal career began with his enrollment as an advocate in subordinate courts in 1990. He was enrolled to the Sindh High Court in 1992 and the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2009.

Akhtar’s practice focused on the Supreme Court and High Courts, specializing in civil law with an emphasis on commercial, corporate, arbitration, and taxation matters.