Justice Qazi Faez Isa halts hearing over reshuffling in bench

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court after CJP Bandial on Tuesday halted the ongoing hearing over the reshuffling in the bench, ARY News reported.

A bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa comprising Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi was hearing the case yesterday, but when the bench today resumed hearing, Justice Yahya Afridi replaced Justice Rizvi in the bench.

Justice Isa halted the ongoing hearing and summoned the registrar of the SC. “How can a bench be changed after its formation,” Justice Isha asked the registrar.

How can transparency be ensured when a registrar transfers a case from one bench to another, he asked. “Can I telephone the registrar and seek fixation of a case in a particular bench.”

The registrar replied the benches and hearing of the cases are fixed with the approval of the chief justice of Pakistan.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the question is that why Justice Hassan Rizvi was removed from the bench of the under hearing case.

