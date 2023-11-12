32.9 C
Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah appointed as interim KP CM

PESHAWAR: Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah on Sunday was appointed as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the summary of Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah’s appointment as the new caretaker chief minister of the province.

The development comes after Mahmood Khan and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani held a meeting for consultations on the appointment of the new caretaker CM.

“We agreed on the name of Justice Arshad Hussain Shah,” former CM Mahmood Khan said.

Shah was serving as the law minister in former CM Muhammad Azam Khan’s cabinet. He had also served as the chief justice of the Gilgit Baltistan.

The decision comes a day after the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan passed away in Peshawar. He was 89.

According to reports, Azam Khan was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar on Friday after he fell ill. He was appointed as the caretaker chief minister in January this year

Meanwhile, PTI leader Zahir Khan Toru said that the party will not accept the new chief minister.

On Saturday, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali had sent a letter to Mahmood and Durrani, inviting them to begin the consultation process under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution for the next chief minister’s appointment.

