Justice Shafi Siddiqui takes oath as SHC chief justice

KARACHI: Justice Shafi Siddiqui took the oath of the chief justice of the Sindh High Court on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath at a ceremony held on the premises of the SHC.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved his appointment as the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) top judge, under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution.

The JCP had also unanimously recommended Justice Siddiqui’s elevation as the SHC chief justice to fill the vacant seat created by the elevation of Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi to the Supreme Court.

Born on August 12, 1965, Justice Siddiqui was appointed as a judge of the SHC on March 20, 2012.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the subordinate judiciary and the high court in 1992 and 1994, respectively, and enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2008.