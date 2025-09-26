UoK cancels Justice Tariq Mahmood Qazi’s law degree

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 26, 2025
    • -
  • 314 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
UoK cancels Justice Tariq Mahmood Qazi’s law degree
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment