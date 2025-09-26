UoK cancels Justice Tariq Mahmood Qazi’s law degree

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has officially issued a notification canceling the LLB degree of Justice Tariq Mahmood after declaring it fake.

According to the university’s statement, the Unfair Means Committee found that Mr. Tariq Mahmood s/o Qazi Muhammad Akram had used unfair means, leading to a three-year ban on his admission and examinations.

The notification, issued by the Assistant Registrar (Settlement) in light of the Syndicate’s decision, confirmed that Justice Qazi was never a student of Islamia Law College, Karachi.

Furthermore, the university clarified that his enrollment number 7124/87 has also been canceled.

Earlier, the case of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken a new turn as Advocate Jehangir Khan Jadoon filed a petition seeking the audio and video footage of the hearing in which Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri was restrained from performing judicial duties.

The application, submitted to the Registrar of the IHC, requests the preservation of footage from Courtroom No. 1 on September 16, 2025.

Advocate Jehangir Khan Jadoon argued that the case concerning Justice Tariq Mahmood was heard by the Divisional Bench, headed by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan.

“According to widely circulated media reports, the Chief Justice had stated during the hearing that no decision would be made and that all counsels would be heard. However, in a surprising development, an order was passed restraining Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from performing his judicial functions pending proceedings before the Supreme Judicial Council”, Jadoon said.

“This abrupt change between the stated course of the hearing and the subsequent order is a serious matter of record, particularly for the members of the Bar who are officers of the Court,” he stated.

Jadoon requested the court to provide a copy of the audio and video footage from the proceedings after preserving the footage.