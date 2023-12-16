Justice Tariq Masood takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on Saturday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Senior judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan administered oath to acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The ceremony was attended by the Judges of the apex and high courts.

A day earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the appointment of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting chief justice of Pakistan. Ministry of Law and Justice had also issued a notification to this effect.

It may be noted here that CJP Qazi Faez Isa left Pakistan for abroad during winter holidays of the apex court. Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will act as chief justice of Pakistan during his absence.

Earlier, The registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) issued a notification of winter judicial vacation.

The Supreme Court will have winter vacation from December 18 to 31 and courts will open as usual from January 1.

“Court offices will remain open except on public holidays,” the notification reads.