Justice Tariq Masood to take oath as acting CJP tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will take over the charge of acting Chief Justice of Pakistan as Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will go abroad during the winter holidays, ARY News reported on Friday.

Justice Masood will take oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow and he will perform the duties of acting CJP for two weeks.

Earlier, The registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) issued a notification of winter judicial vacation.

The Supreme Court will have winter vacation from December 18 to 31 and courts will open as usual from January 1.

“Court offices will remain open except on public holidays,” the notification reads.

“Cases of urgent nature will be taken up in the available bench,” the notification said.

