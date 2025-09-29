Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri challenges cancellation of law degree

Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said on Monday that he has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the cancellation of his law degree by the University of Karachi.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday suspended the Islamabad High Court (IHC) interim order that had barred Justice Jahangiri from performing his judicial duties. The suspension of the order effectively restores him to his position, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Justice Jahangiri said, “I have filed a petition in the Sindh High Court. It is surprising that a degree is being cancelled after 34 years. There is no precedent for this in world history.”

On September 26, the University of Karachi issued an official notification declaring Justice Jahangiri’s LLB degree as fake and subsequently cancelled it.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had issued an order restraining Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing his judicial duties in connection with a petition challenging his appointment as a judge.

During today’s hearing, senior lawyer Muneer A. Malik argued that the order restraining Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri disregarded the law and failed to meet the requirements of justice.

He stressed that this was the first instance in which a two-member-high court bench had restrained one of its own judges from judicial work.

Justice Jahangiri, present in court, stated: “I will go today and hear cases.”

Multiple bar councils, including the Islamabad Bar Council and District Bar, also sought to become parties to the proceedings.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the case before the Supreme Court was limited to the High Court’s interim order, noting that the Supreme Court had already held that a sitting judge cannot be barred from judicial work.

He added that the Supreme Judicial Council meeting has been convened for October 18 to address the matter.

Justice Shahid Bilal observed that objections had been raised over the petition filed against Justice Jahangiri in the Islamabad High Court. He questioned how the registrar’s office had numbered the petition despite the objections.